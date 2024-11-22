Vanderbilt dominates Seton Hall, keeps proving itself

As a result, the Commodores are 6-0 for the first time since 2007-2008.

Mark Byington's team dictated the pace in a game that Seton Hall intended to muck up and won it decisively.

Charleston, SC-- Vanderbilt did something on Friday night that it hadn't since 2007-2008 as a result of doing what it's done all season.

Bigger than any historical relic out of Friday night was Vanderbilt's dominance. Byington's team led by double digits from the 16:41 mark of the second half, led by as much as 22 and never took its foot off the gas.

The Commodores ran Shaheen Holloway's team off the floor on Friday.

The result of Charleston's Friday evening matchup had everyone looking forward to the nightcap by the mid second half of Vanderbilt's matchup with Seton Hall. Vanderbilt shouldn't dismiss that one, though.

It should walk and talk like winners because at this stage of their season they are more than any Vanderbilt team in recent memory has been.

That's not only a result of the matchups that Vanderbilt has drawn, either. Byington's team has faced length. It's faced size. It's faced teams that want to slow it down and it's played teams that have tried to beat it at its own game.

None of it has worked, though.

Instead, Vanderbilt keeps finding a way. Not only that; it's looking like a team that can do that over and over again in the process.