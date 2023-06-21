Vanderbilt has added another playmaking wide receiver to their 2024 class with the commitment of Cincinnati (Oh.) Princeton talent Dorian Williams coming off his weekend official with the Commodores.

ON HIS VANDERBILT COMMITMENT: "We had a meeting at the end of the visit and all the recruits were there with Barton Simmons. He was just talking about Vandy and wanting us to list down things they want us to think about on whey we would choose Vandy and my answers to all those questions were 'yes.' We all had a notepad to write stuff down and on my front page I drew an arrow towards the bottom right corner and wrote 'flip page over' and on the next page I wrote 'I want to commit.'" "Then I texted Coach (Alex) Bailey and told him I wanted to commit. He was super excited."

The three-star prospect chose the Commodores over other notable offers that included Michigan State, Pitt, Purdue, Cincinnati, Kentucky, and others. Williams picked up his offer from Vanderbilt after defensive line coach Larry Black evaluated him in Princeton's college showcase back on May 4th. Williams had taken an official visit to Colorado State the weekend of June 9th and was scheduled to take an official with Kentucky on June 18th before giving his pledge to the Commodores. The 6-foot-4, 198-pound talent also plays basketball and runs track for his high school as well. He posted recent times of 10.69 in the 100 meters and 21.58 in the 200 meters. Williams becomes the second wide receiver pledge to jump into Vandy's 2024 recruiting class, joining Markeis Barrett of Webb School of Knoxville (Tenn.).

ON HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH WR COACH ALEX BAILEY: "He's really chill. He is a younger coach, which is very alluring having someone who can kind of relate to you and your slang a little. But, his coaching style is very flexible. We had watched some film together and he was teaching me some stuff and he doesn't let you leave the room until you can grasp what he's trying to teach you. And he's trying to teach you anything and everything you're willing to learn and that's special."

ON WHAT COACH BAILEY LIKES ABOUT HIS SKILLSET: "Just how much of a blank canvas I am. I don't really have a clear defined way of playing the position, so that combined with my underlying curiosity and willingness to learn and try new things. I can do whatever they need me to do in their offense."