Although it was expected, Vanderbilt lost its star receiver on Sunday afternoon.

Sheppard finished 2023 with 684 yards, eight touchdowns and 47 receptions. The Louisiana native finished 2022 with 776 yards and nine touchdowns.

The receiver's 21 career receiving touchdowns are tied for third all time in a Vanderbilt career. Jordan Matthews holds the record with 24.

"I would like to start off by thanking coach Mason for giving me the opportunity to fulfill my dreams," Sheppard said in a statement. "Thank you to the teammates and ones who stuck by me and kept it real from start to finish. I've created bonds that will last forever. Finally, thank you to my family for believing in me and supporting me everyday."

With just one 100-yard game in 2023 it feels as if Sheppard's Vanderbilt career didn't end the way he had hoped, but the talented receiver will likely have a chance to finish his college career just about anywhere in the country.

Vanderbilt has also lost Jayden McGowan and Gamarion Carter to the portal and is expected to lose London Humphreys to it, as well.

Sheppard's exit amplifies the need for some major replacements on the perimeter.



