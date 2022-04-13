Wofford guard transfer Max Klesmit has Vandy among Top 4

Wofford guard transfer Max Klesmit has narrowed down his list of suitors to four programs - Clemson, South Carolina, Colorado State, and Vanderbilt.

Klesmit has spent his first two years at Wofford and is coming off a season where he averaged 14.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game while earning Third-Team All-SoCon honors.

The Neenah, Wisconsin native also shot 44.6% from the field, 34% from three-point range, and 83.7% from the free-throw line this past year.

During the 2020-21 season, Klesmit was named to the SoCon All-Freshman team after averaging 8.2 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 46.6% from the field.

Klesmit will have three years of eligibility remaining if he opts to use his extra COVID year granted by the NCAA.

Vanderbilt has lost forwards Jamaine Mann and Terren Frank along with guard Shane Dezonie to the transfer portal so far this offseason.