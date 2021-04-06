White went 4-4 and 0-3 in the Southeastern Conference season in an abbreviated 2020-21 season during which the team announced it would not play two days after an 80-73 road loss to Kentucky. That brought White's record to 46-83 (.357) at Vanderbilt, with a 14-51 (.215) mark in league play.

Vanderbilt began playing women's basketball in 1977-78 and had never lost more than 16 games in a season until White's arrival. White tied those marks in her first and fourth full seasons, and in between, her 2017-18 team went 7-23, followed by a 7-23 mark a year later.

White received a six-year contract upon her hire, according to the Indianapolis Star on May 24, 2016. Unless White had been given an extension, next season would have been her last year at Vanderbilt.

On March 5, 2021, Sparks reported that two sources told him White would be retained for next season.

However, that came before a mass exodus of players in the weeks since, which Sparks pointed out on Twitter on Tuesday. That included Koi Love (20.8 points per game this season) and Chelsie Hall (15.4), the team's two-leading scorers last year,