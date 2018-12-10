Michael Doolin, RHP 6-3, 200 L/R Andrean HS Schererville, Ind. 90/NR Has one of the cleaner and easier deliveries in the draft class, and already has outstanding fastball command (rated by some as top of draft class). Should be a pitcher, but he's also a good defensive middle infielder with a quality bat. VandySports draft risk: moderate

Will Duff, MIF 5-11, 180 R/R Springfield Catholic Springfield, Mo.

451/NR Intriguing middle infield prospect. Good speed and solid all-around player, despite not being very high on HS showcase radars. VandySports draft risk: low

Sam Hliboski, RHP 6-3, 185 L/R Harvard-Westlake Valley Village, Calif.

172/NR Consistent arm slot. Goes deep into games with high-80s/low 90s fastball, but still has projection. Secondary pitches need work but could wind up hitting mid-90s with potential high-round potential down the road. VandySports draft risk: low to moderate

Spencer Jones, LHP 6-7, 205 L/L La Costa Canyon Encinitas, Calif. 23/14 Perfect Game Classic All-American (he threw a scoreless inning, singled and stole a base in the game) and is the best two-way prospect in the overall 2019 class. He throws mid-90s on the mound, with MLB Pipeline.com grading him as follows: fastball (55), curve (55), change-up (40), control (45) and overall (50). As a hitter, he's got big-time power and gets the following grades: hit (50), power (55), run (55), arm (55), field (50) and overall (50). Scouts seem to be leaning towards Jones as a pitcher, but it's not clear and he needs to work on repeating mechanics. Ranks No. 19 overall by MLB Pipeline as of Dec. 2018. VandySports draft risk: very high

Ryan Keenan, OF 5-10, 165 L/L Calvary Christian Academy South Florida Elite Squad Prime Lighthouse Point, Fla. 500/NR Earned offer as a sophomore after playing well at a showcase event. Average arm, slightly above-average speed with some athleticism. Good footwork at plate and in outfield. VandySports draft risk: low

Troy LaNeve, CI/OF 6-0, 190 L/R Pine-Richland HS US Elite Gibsonia, Penn. 185/NR One of the first commitments in the class, and likely a corner outfielder at VU. Average speed, good arm, good power. Plays with physicality, similar to some of the current crop of freshmen. VandySports draft risk: low to moderate.

Jack Leiter, RHP 6-1, 195 R/R Delbarton HS Summit, N.J. 15/18 Played on Team USA and picked as an PG Classic All-American. A very polished pitcher with three plus pitches: low-90s fastball, change-up and slider. Son of former MLB star pitcher Al Leiter. MLB Pipeline grades him as follows: fastball (60), curve (55), slider (50), change-up (50), control (55) and overall (50). Ranked No. 20 overall for the 2019 MLB Draft by MLB Pipeline as of Dec. 2018. VandySports draft risk: high

Nick Maldonado, MIF 6-1, 180 R/R Seton Hall Prep Short Hills, N.J. 110/NR Big arm, big bat, can play short or corner infield/outfield. Of the New Jersey Three in this class (Volpe, Leiter), he’s the most likely to make it to campus, though all three are impact players. May be a two-way guy. VandySports draft risk: moderate

Chris McElvain, 3B-C-SS 6-0, 160 R/R Summit HS Knights Baseball National Thompson's Station, Tenn. 124/NR Former Little League World Series star. Will probably play on the left side of the infield, though he featured as a catcher early in his HS career. He’s a “winner” with a big arm. VandySports draft risk: low to moderate

Blaine McIntosh, OF 6-4, 170 L/L Sycamore HS Pleasant View, Tenn. 500/NR Last player offered in the class, which indicates a level of belief that he can contribute. Didn't play much on summer circuit, much like local stars Tony Kemp and Bryan Reynolds, who eschewed a lack of fanfare to become immediate stars (We’re not making a comp to those two, just that circuit anonymity doesn't equate to lack of talent). Great speed. VandySports draft risk: low

Tyler McKenzie, MIF 6-1, 160 R/R The Benjamin School Loxahatchee, Fla. 57/NR Likely a shortstop, and runs a 6.4 in the 60. Brother of former VU commit Triston McKenzie, who went pro out of high school and is the top prospect in the Indians organization. Quite projectable with fluid motions in the field, a quick bat with some trampoline action, and a stellar arm like his brother. VandySports draft risk: very high

Parker Noland, 3B 6-1, 195 L/R Farragut HS Knoxville, Tenn. 500/NR Sleeper prospect who was once committed to both MTSU and Tennessee. Class AAA Mr. Baseball in Tennessee who hit .520 with double-digit home runs. Didn't perform as well in summer circuits, which accounts for lower ranking, but there's good potential here. VandySports draft risk: low

C.J. Rodriguez, C 5-10, 185 R/R Mater Dei Newport Beach, Calif. 192/NR Defense-first catcher but has a reasonably polished bat. Could also play corner infielder or corner outfield if blocked at catcher, but the offensive polish plays best from the premium catcher slot. VandySports draft risk: moderate

Maxwell Romero Jr., C 6-0, 185 L/R Pembroke Pines Charter Miramar, Fla. 113/NR Defense-first catcher with skill set comparable to the Molina brothers. One of the quicker, stronger arms in the class. As with former VU commit Will Banfield, who skipped college to sign with Miami, being a top defensive catcher can carry a draft card. VandySports draft risk: moderate to high

Thomas Schultz, RHP 6-6, 205 R/R Our Lady of Lourdes Mt. Carmel, Penn. 352/NR Big righty with a whippy, loose arm action. Likely to be a draft riser from his December 2018 ranking of 352, but would take a big senior year jump to keep him off campus. Projects to be a low- to mid-90s arm at VU. VandySports draft risk: low

Wesley Scott, RHP-3B 6-1, 185 R/R Woodcrest Christian HS GBG IE Riverside, Calif. 71/NR Potential two-way player who has touched 95. Has great change-up with lots of sink and high spin rates. Although the size is not ideal, the arm is clean and can hold velocity. VandySports draft risk: moderate to high

Anthony Volpe, SS 5-11, 180 R/R Delbarton HS Watchung, N.J. 32/37 Pronounced "vole-PAY." Quick release, good speed, athleticism and defense, and highly competitive. Consistently puts the barrel on the ball. Baseball America's Nov. 16 issue quoted a scout as saying this: "I love Anthony Volpe. Nothing plus, but he's a solid baseball player. Makes all the plays defensively, arm is average. Clean swing, uses the field well." Batted third for the Team USA U18 squad that featured stalwarts like Bobby Witt (who hit fifth in the lineup). VandySports draft risk: very high

Kendall Williams, RHP 6-6, 190 R/R IMG Academy Olive Branch, Miss. 22/17 AFLAC All-American who touches 95, complimented by a change-up and a curve ball. Body should fill out. Exceptionally high ceiling. VandySports draft risk: very high