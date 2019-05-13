News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-13 19:08:28 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Oak Hill target Dylan Cardwell highly interested in Vandy

I1phoqemkupemdx6j6a7
Dylan Cardwell
Sean Williams • VandySports.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Oak Hill (Va.) center Dylan Cardwell caught the attention of the new Vanderbilt staff during the first Nike EYBL stop in Atlanta a couple of weeks ago. His play resulted in an offer from the Commod...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}