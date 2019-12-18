2020 Early Signing Day Central
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The Latest:
7:50 a.m. - Mike Wright flips commitment from UCF to sign with Vanderbilt (Wright breaks down his decision with Chad Simmons)
7:52 a.m. - Ethan Barr has signed
8:40 a.m. - Bradley Ashmore has signed
8:52 a.m. - Chase Lloyd has signed
9:00 a.m. - Diego LaMonica has signed
9:11 a.m. - Rocko Griffin has signed
9:30 a.m. - Ben Cox has signed
9:40 a.m. - Kevo Wesley has signed
9:52 a.m. - Wesley Schelling has signed
10:00 a.m. - Ken Seals has signed
10:10 a.m. - Jason Brooks has signed
10:21 a.m. - Logan Kyle has signed
10:31 a.m. - Griffin Lampton has signed
10:40 a.m. - Jeremy Moussa has signed
10:50 a.m. - De'Rickey Wright has signed