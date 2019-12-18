News More News
2020 Early Signing Day Central

JOIN THE EARLY SIGNING PERIOD DISCUSSION INSIDE THE COMMODORE WAR ROOM

The Latest:

7:50 a.m. - Mike Wright flips commitment from UCF to sign with Vanderbilt (Wright breaks down his decision with Chad Simmons)

7:52 a.m. - Ethan Barr has signed

8:40 a.m. - Bradley Ashmore has signed

8:52 a.m. - Chase Lloyd has signed

9:00 a.m. - Diego LaMonica has signed

9:11 a.m. - Rocko Griffin has signed

9:30 a.m. - Ben Cox has signed

9:40 a.m. - Kevo Wesley has signed

9:52 a.m. - Wesley Schelling has signed

10:00 a.m. - Ken Seals has signed

10:10 a.m. - Jason Brooks has signed

10:21 a.m. - Logan Kyle has signed

10:31 a.m. - Griffin Lampton has signed

10:40 a.m. - Jeremy Moussa has signed

10:50 a.m. - De'Rickey Wright has signed

Confirmed Signings:

Prospects in Play:

