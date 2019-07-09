News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-09 06:42:38 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 ATH talks about his recent Vandy offer

Qebei2mnpiuolxli2y4o
Kamari Lassiter
Sean Williams • VandySports
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

American Christian Academy (Ala.) athlete Kamari Lassiter was one of the talented underclassmen to camp and earn an offer from Vanderbilt during the month of June.The Commodores like the three-star...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}