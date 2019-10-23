News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-23 21:32:54 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 DL target makes return trip to Vandy

Westlake (Ga.) 2021 DL Sedarius McConnell
Westlake (Ga.) 2021 DL Sedarius McConnell
Sean Williams • VandySports
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Westlake (Ga.) 2021 defensive lineman Sedarius McConnell was one of a few underclassmen targets at Vanderbilt this past weekend to witness the Commodores' upset win over then No. 22 Missouri.The 6-...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}