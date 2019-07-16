2021 in-state OT liking Vanderbilt
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Pearl-Cohn (Tenn.) offensive tackle William Griffin is among the 2021 in-state prospects that Vanderbilt is already targeting. The three-star prospect was recently on West End last month for the Co...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news