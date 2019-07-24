News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-24 08:28:33 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 LB lands Vandy offer after summer visit

Xdqnp3todinsbv67zgyk
Tristan Cox picked up a Vanderbilt offer back in May (Photo: Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Sean Williams • VandySports
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

A trip in late May to Nashville resulted in a Vanderbilt offer for Pulaski County (Ky.) linebacker Tristan Cox. The 2021 prospect detailed what stood out during his time on campus."I loved it," Cox...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}