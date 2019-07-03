2021 QB target details summer visit to Vanderbilt
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The Commodores have already extended nine offers to quarterbacks in the 2021 class with one of their most recent ones going to Hebron Academy (Ga.) product Colten Gauthier back in late May.The thre...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news