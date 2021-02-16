 Vanderbilt Football Recruiting - 2021 Signing Class Focus: Wide Receivers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-16 12:22:32 -0600') }} football Edit

2021 Signing Class Focus: Wide Receivers

Vandy WR signee Quincy Skinner
Vandy WR signee Quincy Skinner (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Sean Williams • VandySports
Recruiting Editor
@SeanW_Rivals

Justin Angel and Sean Williams of VandySports.com go in-depth on the Commodores' 2021 wide receiver signees, including a look at each prospect's Rivals.com profile and highlights.

MORE SIGNING CLASS FOCUS VIDEOS: DEFENSIVE LINE | OFFENSIVE LINE

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM VANDYSPORTS.COM SUBSCRIPTION!

*****

- Talk about it inside the COMMODORE WAR ROOM

- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST on Libsyn

- Subscribe to our YOUTUBE CHANNEL

- Follow us on Twitter: @VandySports, @ChrisLee70, @SeanW_Rivals, @JAngel_Rivals, @RivalsMansfield

- Like us on FACEBOOK

- SUBSCRIBE to VandySports.com

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}