{{ timeAgo('2019-08-17 07:40:30 -0500') }}

2021 TE Jordan Dingle discusses Vanderbilt offer

Bowling Green (Ky.) 2021 TE Jordan Dingle
Sean Williams • VandySports
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Bowling Green (Ky.) 2021 tight end Jordan Dingle has had a busy summer and in the process added to his offer list."I camped at Ohio State, Purdue, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, and a sate...

