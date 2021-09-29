2022 Commit Tracker: Week 6
A majority of the Vanderbilt commitments were in action this past weekend, VandySports.com has a rundown of their performances.
Dickey rushed for two touchdowns and threw for two more scores in Regents 49-21 win over St. Michael's Catholic.
Had a touchdown runs of 5, 2, 17, and 95-yards in Warren Township's 41-3 win over Stevenson.
Laurens District 55 improved to 2-3 on the season with a 27-17 win over North Augusta. McGowan hauled in a 17-yard touchdown catch, blocked a punt, and terrorized North Augusta's defense all night.
Rabun Gap Nacoochee improved to 4-1 on the season after blanking Charlotte Country Day 47-0. According to his highlights, Agu recorded four tackles, one sack, and a pass deflection in the win.
CPA defeated Cane Ridge 42-10 to remain undefeated at 6-0.
Houston County improved to 3-3 on the season after a 20-13 win over Newton.
Harris County dropped to 1-3 overall after losing 42-20 to Starr's Mill. Hutchinson broke off a 93-yard kickoff return for a score in the loss.
Pinson Valley improved to 4-2 after a 17-0 over Ramsay.
Oxford dropped to 2-4 on the season after a 17-9 defeat to Gadsden City. Mid-season highlights of Mitchell are below.
- Godby remains winless on the season at 0-6 after a 56-27 loss to Niceville. Gillespie rushed for two scores while Cowan recorded nine tackles in the loss.
Montrose improved to 4-1 on the season defeating New Lothrop 35-14.
Quince Orchard improved to 4-0 on the season blanking Demascus 36-0.
The Hun School improved to 2-0 with a 52-7 drubbing of Salisbury School.
Mt. Pisgah Christian defeated Christian Heritage 20-7 to improve to 2-3 on the season. Spence tallied 6 catches for 92 yards in the win.
Hapeville Charter dropped to 1-4 on the season after a 14-6 defeat to Mays. Gaskins hauled in an 11-yard catch, recorded a tackle and a pass deflection in the loss.
Bye Weeks:
McCallie is 4-0 on the season.
*****
- Talk about it inside the COMMODORE WAR ROOM
- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST on Libsyn
- Subscribe to our YOUTUBE CHANNEL
- Follow us on Twitter: @VandySports, @ChrisLee70, @SeanW_Rivals, @JAngel_Rivals, @TMansfieldMedia
- Like us on FACEBOOK
- SUBSCRIBE to VandySports.com