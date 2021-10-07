2022 Commit Tracker: Week 7

A majority of the Vanderbilt commitments were in action this past weekend, VandySports.com has a rundown of their performances.

Regents cruised to a 56-0 win over St. Anthony to improve to 5-0 on the season.

Warren Township rolled 81-0 over Mundelein to improve to 5-1 on the season.

Rabun Gap Nacoochee improved to 5-1 on the season with a 23-10 over Charlotte Christian. According to his highlights, Agu recorded two tackles, one tackle for loss, a forced fumble, and multiple quarterback pressures.

CPA is 7-0 on the season after defeating FRA 34-6.

Houston County improved to 4-3 on the season after a 35-21 win over Veterans.

Harris County improved to 2-3 on the season after a 38-7 win against Jenkins. Hutchinson was effective on both sides of the ball, recording an interception and three pass break-ups on defense while hauling in a 22-yard touchdown reception on offense.

Pinson Valley notched a 40-24 win over Mortimer Jordan to improve to 5-2 on the season.

- Godby remains winless on the season at 0-7 after a 47-28 loss to West Florida. Cowan tallied 11 tackles in the loss.

Montrose dropped to 5-2 on the season after a 69-40 loss to Lawton.

Quince Orchard improved to 5-0 on the season blanking Seneca Valley 35-0.

The Hun School remains undefeated at 3-0 after a 40-7 win over Blair Academy.

Mt. Pisgah Christian improved to 3-3 after defeating East Forsyth 41-14. Spence recorded seven catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

Hapeville Charter dropped to 1-5 on the season after a 28-20 defeat to Marish.

Bye Weeks:

Laurens District 55 is 2-3 on the season.