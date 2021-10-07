2022 Commit Tracker: Week 7
A majority of the Vanderbilt commitments were in action this past weekend, VandySports.com has a rundown of their performances.
Regents cruised to a 56-0 win over St. Anthony to improve to 5-0 on the season.
Warren Township rolled 81-0 over Mundelein to improve to 5-1 on the season.
Rabun Gap Nacoochee improved to 5-1 on the season with a 23-10 over Charlotte Christian. According to his highlights, Agu recorded two tackles, one tackle for loss, a forced fumble, and multiple quarterback pressures.
CPA is 7-0 on the season after defeating FRA 34-6.
Houston County improved to 4-3 on the season after a 35-21 win over Veterans.
Harris County improved to 2-3 on the season after a 38-7 win against Jenkins. Hutchinson was effective on both sides of the ball, recording an interception and three pass break-ups on defense while hauling in a 22-yard touchdown reception on offense.
Pinson Valley notched a 40-24 win over Mortimer Jordan to improve to 5-2 on the season.
- Godby remains winless on the season at 0-7 after a 47-28 loss to West Florida. Cowan tallied 11 tackles in the loss.
Montrose dropped to 5-2 on the season after a 69-40 loss to Lawton.
Quince Orchard improved to 5-0 on the season blanking Seneca Valley 35-0.
The Hun School remains undefeated at 3-0 after a 40-7 win over Blair Academy.
Mt. Pisgah Christian improved to 3-3 after defeating East Forsyth 41-14. Spence recorded seven catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns.
Hapeville Charter dropped to 1-5 on the season after a 28-20 defeat to Marish.
Bye Weeks:
Laurens District 55 is 2-3 on the season.
Oxford is 2-4 on the season.
*****
- Talk about it inside the COMMODORE WAR ROOM
- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST on Libsyn
- Subscribe to our YOUTUBE CHANNEL
- Follow us on Twitter: @VandySports, @ChrisLee70, @SeanW_Rivals, @JAngel_Rivals, @TMansfieldMedia
- Like us on FACEBOOK
- SUBSCRIBE to VandySports.com