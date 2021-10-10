2022 Commit Tracker: Week 8

A majority of the Vanderbilt commitments were in action this past weekend, VandySports.com has a rundown of their performances.

Regents picked up a forfeit win over Hyde Park to improve to 6-0 on the season.

Warren Township cruised to a 54-0 win Mundelin to improve to 6-1 on the season. According to his highlights, Edwards had a 37-yard touchdown run in the win.

Oxford picked up their third win on the year (3-4) after a 26-24 victory over Arab. According to his highlights, Mitchell tallied four tackles and one pass break-up in the win.

CPA suffered their first loss of the season in a 27-24 Thursday night thriller against Oakland. The Lions are now 7-1 on the year. Patterson rushed for 171 yards and two scores on offense.

Harris County scored a 42-16 win over Northgate to improve to 3-3 on the season. Hutchinson had two touchdown catches of 52 and 72 in the win.

- Godby remains winless on the season at 0-8 after an 21-16 loss to Rickards. Gillespie showed off his versatility as a receiver out of the backfield and in the slot in his highlights below. Cowan recorded two tackles and hauled in a touchdown catch in his highlights.

Montrose improved to 6-2 after cruising to a 42-6 win over Lakeville.

Quince Orchard improved to 6-0 on the season with a 48-3 win against Richard Montgomery. Sannieniola had a 27-yard pick-six in the win.

The Hun School remains undefeated at 4-0 after a 21-7 win over Suffield Academy.

Hapeville Charter dropped to 1-5 on the season after a 28-20 defeat to Marish.

Bye Weeks:

Mt. Pisgah Christian is 3-3 on the season.

Rabun Gap Nacoochee are currently 5-1 on the season.

Laurens District 55 is 2-3 on the season.

Houston County sets at 4-3 on the season.