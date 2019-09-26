LYNWOOD, Calif. -- Traveling all the way from his home in the Kansas City to the West Coast for the Pangos All-West Frosh/Soph camp paid off big for four-star wing Aidan Shaw. Shaw was clearly one of the camp's top performers and drew lots of praise for his size, athleticism and wing game.

Already holding a high major offer from Vanderbilt, the 6-foot-7 wing at Stillwell (Kans.) Blue Valley picked up another from USC thanks to his play out West. He also has attention from programs like Missouri, Oklahoma State, TCU and more. "I think I'm good with help defense and blocking shots. I can also shoot and I think I can handle the ball full court. I'm in the gym every day, six or seven days a week. Sometimes I work out two times a day it's just all work."



IN HIS OWN WORDS

Shaw discussed his first offer from Vanderbilt and the feel he gets from having seen TCU and Mizzou.

Missouri: "I like the coaching. Like, Cuonzo (Martin), I think he's a pretty cool guy. I have a teammate on my AAU team (Jevon Porter) who had multiple brothers (Michael Porter, Jontay Porter) play there. So I've had friends over there and it's all love." TCU: "Coach (Duane) Broussard he really showed interest in me. When a coach shows you interest like that it's good to know they care. It shows they really want you and it's just good to know somebody thinks that."

Vanderbilt: "I didn't know what to say when they offered. I was just out of words. I was really happy because it was good to see that my dream was starting to come true and everything that I've worked for was for a purpose. (Jerry Stackhouse) really likes me and he said that he would come down sometime to watch me. That's good for any former NBA player to want to do."

