2023 TE Ka'Morreun Pimpton commits to Vanderbilt

Now, the 6-foot-6, 220-pound prospect is the latest addition to the Commodores 2023 class after announcing his decision on Tuesday.

Brewer (Tex.) tight end Ka'Morreun Pimpton didn't have an offer from Vanderbilt when he arrived for his official visit with the Commodores last month, but that quickly changed after working out for the staff.

Pimpton chose Vanderbilt among a Top 3 that also included Rice and Colorado State. He also held notable offers from Pitt, Washington State, Tulane, UAB, Memphis, North Texas, Louisiana, and others.

During his junior campaign, Pimpton was first-team, all-district performer on the football field and state qualifier in the shot put as well.

Pimpton becomes the 12th overall commitment for Vanderbilt in their 2023 class and the first tight end pledge.

The Commodores are looking to add a second tight end to the class as they recently offered Theodore (Ala.) product Kamarean Johnson, who camped with Vanderbilt last month.