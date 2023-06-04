News More News
2024 DE Simeon Boulware commits to Vanderbilt

Drew Toennies • VandySports
Football Recruiting Writer
@drew_toennies

Vanderbilt added some defensive firepower to the roster on Sunday evening, landing a commitment from 2024 defensive end Simeon Boulware, a three-star recruit out of Dacula (Ga.), after a recent visit to West End.

Boulware has also been on several other visits to West End, initially getting an offer from the Commodores' during Vanderbilt's Junior Day.

Boulware said that he was offered by Vanderbilt assistant coach and defensive line coach Larry Black. He added that the program's communication and interest in him kept him coming back for more visits.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound defensive end out of Dacula, GA. sat down with VandySportsDotCom to detail his commitment to the Commodores.


Boulware said that what led to his decision was how Vanderbilt is an SEC program where he can showcase his talent in the best conference.

He added that he also liked his conversation with Vanderbilt's coaching staff and how they were supportive and full of excitement.

"I like the coaches and how Vanderbilt is an SEC school where I can play in the best conference. I talked to all the coaches. I liked how they were so supportive, and full of energy and excitement."
— Simeon Boulware

After committing to Vanderbilt, Boulware said that he will be back on campus on June 14th for a camp.

"Yeah, I'm interested in Vanderbilt's program, so I'll be coming back for a camp on the 14th. After me committing, I'm not going to any other visits. I'm just working out and training."
— Simeon Boulware

