Vanderbilt added some defensive firepower to the roster on Sunday evening, landing a commitment from 2024 defensive end Simeon Boulware, a three-star recruit out of Dacula (Ga.), after a recent visit to West End.

Boulware has also been on several other visits to West End, initially getting an offer from the Commodores' during Vanderbilt's Junior Day.

Boulware said that he was offered by Vanderbilt assistant coach and defensive line coach Larry Black. He added that the program's communication and interest in him kept him coming back for more visits.