Vanderbilt approaches "life or death" game with Tennessee

Lea's in-state rival has been more physical, more fundamentally sound and just flat out better in those games.

Vanderbilt has been outscored 149-45 against Tennessee in Clark Lea's Vanderbilt tenure.

"I’ve been sick to my stomach the last three years whether it’s been leaving Knoxville or leaving [FirstBank Stadium]," Lea said. "The meaning of this game cuts deep to us."

The meaning cuts particularly deep for Lea, who grew up around the rivalry and played in it. Lea has seen plenty of Tennessee wins, he's seen Derek Mason drenched in Gatorade and he's seen plenty of emotion.

Throughout the last few seasons, Lea has developed some of his own.

"The meaning of this game cuts deep to us," Lea said. "The unique thing about this game is that it’s extremely personal to me because I grew up in this city, I grew up following this program, I played in this program."

Lea's team as a whole takes rewriting the script on the rivalry personally after five-straight Tennessee wins and a lifetime full of an orange-tinted reality.

"Growing up in Tennessee you see a lot of orange, You don't really see a lot of black," Vanderbilt safety CJ Taylor said.

Taylor's teammate Diego Pavia is intent on taking a step towards changing that narrative with a win on Saturday.

Pavia is experiencing the rivalry for the first time, but knows the significance.

"It’s life or death," Pavia said of the rivalry. "That’s how I see it, that’s how I approach it."



