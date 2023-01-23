Vanderbilt continues its heavy emphasis on instate prospects in the 2024 class as the Commodores recently offered Davidson Academy defensive lineman Glenn Seabrooks. The 6-foot-3 and 305-pound defensive tackle talks about his first SEC offer and more.

“I visited there Saturday actually. It started off with Coach Black and Coach Haye showing me around the facility meeting a whole bunch of the staff. They provided good food for their players, and I got to get some as well,” said Seabrooks.

“Then, I was invited to sit in their defensive meeting. Then, they moved into position meetings, and I went with the defensive linemen. After that, (Coach Black) took me to his office and talked to me. After that, I did the photo shoot.”

In the office with Coach Black, Seabrooks received news that he wasn’t expecting to hear.

“Honestly I did not expect to get the offer that day. I thought they were like most colleges that I’ve talked to who just want to get eyes on me. But when Coach Black sat me down in his office, he told me they wanted to offer me,” said Seabrooks.

“I really couldn’t believe it. On the outside I was pretty chill about it, but on the inside I was ecstatic. I thank God for this opportunity.”

Being a local athlete, Seabrooks is familiar with the Vanderbilt program. He’s also developed a good relationship with Vanderbilt defensive line coach Larry Black.

“One thing I liked about Vanderbilt is how close to home they are. I don’t have to travel so far or be too far away from the family. Also, all the staff there were very friendly, and it felt like everybody was family there. Their campus isn’t too big. So, I wouldn’t have to travel far to get to the field or practices,” said Seabrooks.

“Coach Black seems like a fun guy with a good personality. I can tell he liked to joke around, but he also gets his points through. He seems like the type of coach the players can talk to about anything. Coach Blacks likes how quick I am for a big guy. He loves how aggressive I was at the line of scrimmage and how strong I was.”

In addition to Vanderbilt, Seabrooks has offers from Liberty, UAB, and others. Seabrooks also excels in baseball at Davidson Academy.

