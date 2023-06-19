The Commodores added some major strength to their offensive line on Monday, landing a commitment from offensive lineman Harrison Moore , an intriguing recruiting target out of Southlake (Tex.) Carroll in the class of 2024.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound prospect became a serious target for Vanderbilt after impressing the coaching staff at the Commodores' recent prospect camp on June 14th, where he picked up an offer.

The rising senior said that the Commodores initially jumped into the mix over a year ago. He added that he's built a strong bond with Vanderbilt's coaching staff since then.

"It feels great," Moore told VandySports.com after receiving his offer. "I have built a strong relationship with the coaching staff for a little over a year now. They are a great group of guys and they are going to have a lot of success over the next couple years."

"Coach (AJ) Blazek was the first coach that I met. He's a really genuine guy and is a great coach. At camp, I learned a lot of great tidbits and pieces of information that are really going to help improve my game."

Moore stayed in Nashville over the weekend in an unofficial capacity to hang out on campus and interact with the Commodores crop of official visitors that were also in town.

He becomes the second offensive lineman in Vanderbilt's 2024 recruiting class, joining Lake Mary (Fla.) product Joshua Raymond.

Moore is slated to be a mid-year enrollee.