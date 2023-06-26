"It was amazing," Hamby said of his official visit. "The coaches and players are all in and believe in the program, and I love that."

The Commodores added major strength to their roster this past weekend, landing a commitment from Tate Hamby , an intriguing safety out of Ouachita Christian (La.) in the class of 2024.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound recruit out of Monroe, LA. became a serious target for the Commodores this past March, collecting an offer from Vanderbilt on April 1st.

He took an unofficial visit to Vanderbilt back in April before returning for an official visit with the Commodores over the weekend.

The rising athlete prospect added that during the two weeks before being offered by the Commodores, he connected with Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea, defensive coordinator Nick Howell and defensive analyst Jimmy Thompson.

"Coach (Jimmy) Thompson, Coach (Nick) Howell and Coach (Clark) Lea were all very inspirational to me and had very good words of advice," Hamby told VandySports.com after his spring visit. "I felt like when I went into meetings with Coach Howell, we just talked about Vanderbilt's scheme and I felt like we connected very well through that."

Hamby chose the Commodores over the likes of Arkansas State, Jacksonville State, Lamar, Louisiana Tech, Louisiana-Monroe and Southeastern Louisiana and Tulane.

The Louisiana native also excels in track, recently winning the Class 1A long jump state title, clearing 22' 9-3/4."

Hamby is the third defensive back to join Vanderbilt's 2024 recruiting class alongside Guylijah Theodule of Northwestern (Fla.) and in-state product Jaren Sensabaugh of Ensworth (Tenn.).