3-star DE has Vandy among his Top 10

Sean Williams • VandySports
Recruiting Editor
@SeanW_Rivals

After visiting Vanderbilt for a junior day back on February 1st, Douglas County (Ga.) defensive end Joshua Robinson has included the Commodores among his Top 10 schools.

