After extending an offer back on November 10th, the Commodores were able to land a commitment from Stephens County (Ga.) wide receiver Gamarion Carter on Sunday.

The three-star prospect recently backed off his verbal pledge from Liberty on December 10th, a school he had been committed to since August 1st.

As he released his senior highlights, Carter began picking up new interest from power five schools throughout the month of November. It started with an offer from Vanderbilt, then Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech also got involved.

According to MaxPreps.com, Carter tallied 26 catches for 638 yards and six touchdowns during his senior season.

The Georgia native becomes the 20th overall commitment for the Commodores and third wide receiver in the class - joining Ezra McCallister of Marshall (Mich.) and Quincy Skinner of St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.).

**TALK ABOUT CARTER'S COMMITMENT INSIDE OUR PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD - THE COMMODORE WAR ROOM**