4-star WR Logan Loya set to return to Vanderbilt
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Vanderbilt has recruited St. John Bosco (Calif.) wide receiver Logan Loya for well over a year now. The interest in the program is mutual as the four-star prospect made a trip to West End in Novemb...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news