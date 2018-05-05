Vanderbilt's frustrating season took more bad turns in an 11-5 loss at Auburn on Saturday.

The Tigers' Edouard Julian Slammed a second-inning grand slam off Vanderbilt's Patrick Raby, capping a five-run inning as Auburn clinched the series in Game 2 on Saturday.

Vanderbilt's Ty Duvall bashed a second-inning homer, and the Commodores pulled within 8-5 with a three-run sixth, but VU's bullpen, again, couldn't hold an opponent down.

Making matters worse, Vanderbilt s injury situation, which was supposed to take a turn for the better on Saturday, went south again.

Right fielder J.J. Bleday, debatably Vandy's best hitter, was scheduled to see his first action since Mar. 27. The sophomore has been sidelined with an oblique injury. Bleday was originally in Saturday's lineup, but was scratched after batting practice.

That wasn't all. Starting shortstop Connor Kaiser and starting outfielder Alonzo Jones both missed Saturday after suffering injuries following Friday's context. The two juniors both played all of VU's 4-1 loss to Auburn on Friday.

Vanderbilt (25-21, 11-12 Southeastern Conference) dropped below .500 in conference play for the first time all season. VU started SEC play 5-0.

Auburn jumped on Raby quickly.

The junior gave up a two-out double to Jay Estes in the first inning. In the second, Brendan Venter homered, before the Tigers added two singles and a walk.

With two out, Julien, a lefty, slammed a long home run off the scoreboard in left-center for a 7-2 AU advantage.

Vandy, trailing 8-3, struck for three in the fifth. Philip Clarke led off with a single, Pat DeMarco smashed a double, and Duvall and Ethan Paul added run-scoring sacrifice flies.

With two out, Stephen Scott walked, and after Harrison Ray singled, then, Garrett Blaylock doubled in another run.

But the Vandy bullpen promptly gave those runs back. The Tigers got a run off Tyler Brown in the seventh, and two off Justin Willis in the eighth.

There's no word on the severity of the three injuries. DeMarco started in right, Blaylock, at third, and Austin Martin, at short.

Vandy will start right-hander Mason Hickman (7-1, 3.78 ERA) on Sunday. Auburn has not announced its starter.