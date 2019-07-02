A closer look at Quentin Millora-Brown
Quentin Millora-Brown is the latest addition to the Vanderbilt Basketball program. The 6-foot-9 center from Lorton, Virginia transferred to Vanderbilt after one season with the Rice Owls. He will s...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news