News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-29 19:34:37 -0500') }} basketball Edit

A look at Jerry Stackhouse's early offers

Ulmwngfxsqygl5suergd
Jerry Stackhouse & David Grace at EYBL Atlanta on Sunday (https://twitter.com)
David Sisk • VandySports.com
Staff Writer

The Jerry Stackhouse era has begun in earnest. Offers started going out last Tuesday, and as was expected, one they started, the floodgates opened. There have been six in the past seven days. Two c...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}