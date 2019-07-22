News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-22 10:29:18 -0500') }} basketball Edit

A look at Vanderbilt's new offers

David Sisk • VandySports
Staff Writer

The July live period is one of the busiest times of the year for new basketball scholarship offers. The Vanderbilt coaching staff was out and about at all three shoe circuit tournaments, and as exp...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}