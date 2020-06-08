A more in-depth look at the 2022 rankings (part one)
So far, Vanderbilt has offered fourteen players in the 2022 class who made Rivals Top 150 list. In the first of two articles, we will look at the first seven prospects in the group who range from n...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news