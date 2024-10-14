AJ Hoggard to miss opening night due to Portsmouth Invitational suspension

Nashville, TENN-- Vanderbilt transfer point guard AJ Hoggard will be suspended for its opener as a result of impermissible participation in the Portsmouth Invitational, which is a predraft event traditionally used to spotlight college seniors without remaining eligibility.

The suspension Hoggard received was also given to Villanova center Eric Dixon. The precedent in the past indicated that players who were involved in the non-certified pre-draft event.

Hoggard averaged 10.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game in 2023-24, which was his final season at Michigan State before entering the transfer portal.

The fifth-year guard committed to Vanderbilt in the spring and is expected to be one of Vanderbilt's primary options offensively. Hoggard made his commitment with the hope that Vanderbilt could get him to the next level.

"He got great feedback from the NBA from this past year and I think he knows what he needs to work on, but I think our style, fit and scheme will help him out," Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington said of Hoggard. "I just think he’s a difference maker for us and gives us a guy on the court who’s seen every situation, who won’t flinch."

In Hoggard's absence Byington will have to turn to Davidson transfer Grant Huffman and freshman guard Tyler Tanner to fill his minutes.

Vanderbilt's point guard will return to the lineup in its second game against SEMO.