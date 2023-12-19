Vanderbilt added another offensive weapon from the transfer portal on Tuesday in former Alabama State wide receiver Kisean Johnson .

Johnson is coming off a 2023 season where he was named first-team, All-SWAC hauling in 61 catches for 829 yards and seven touchdowns. During the 2022 season, he tallied 31 catches for 530 yards and three scores.

A Birmingham, Alabama native, Johnson recently took an official visit with Vanderbilt the weekend of December 8th and also had offers from Baylor, Tulane, Boston College, Texas Tech, and others.

Johnson becomes the 8th transfer addition for the Commodores this offseason.