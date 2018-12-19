Nate Clifton’s journey to an SEC football scholarship was far from a typical one.

Clifton didn’t play football until his freshman year of high school. But a little encouragement from the Brentwood Academy coaching staff and his mother started him on a path that’s led him to a Vanderbilt scholarship.



BA assistant Jason Mathews fondly Clifton’s journey in a signing ceremony at the school on Tuesday.



“Nate’s story is one of my favorites, I’m going to tell it years from now,” Mathews said. “Nate came to us as a basketball player, and that’s all he was, a basketball player. Coach [Cody] White and I can remember seeing him walk into the weight room, and we split up basketball and football and the end of the workouts, and Nate went to the basketball [side.]



“Coach White and I kind of looked at each other and said, ‘Hey, we kind of need to get this kid to play football. We called his mom and said, ‘Will you consider letting Nate play football?’”



Mathews barely got the question out before he got an answer.



"‘Yes! What time does he need to be there?’” Mathews laughed, quoting the answer he got from Natasha Clifton, Nate’s mom. “‘He’ll do whatever it takes!’”





