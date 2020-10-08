1. Carolina’s had issues in the run game, averaging 2.9 per attempt so far. What’s been the big issue and what’s the outlook for the rest of the season there?

Those totals are truthfully adjusting for sack yardage, a couple negative plays on receiver sweeps, and a handful of plays that didn't net much.

Although the statistics may not show it, there have actually been some bright spots in the rushing attack this year. It's more diverse under Mike Bobo, and the two lead backs - Kevin Harris and Deshaun Fenwick - are averaging 4.4 and 5.3 yards per carry, respectively.

Harris was the first back since Marcus Lattimore to rush for 100 yards or more in The Swamp since 2000, so he's shown some good things in stepping to the forefront. No doubt things could be better here, and more explosive plays are desired. But with star freshman Marshawn Lloyd hitting the shelf prior to the season, there's actually some optimism with what's been seen so far.





2. The Gamecocks have been sacked eight times this season. Where are the breakdowns in protection coming?

The first place that folks gravitate towards if sacks are visible is, understandably, the offensive line. To be clear, there have been some one-on-one breakdowns there, particularly on the right side which features Jakai Moore - a high-upside but still inexperienced true sophomore. The Gamecocks have some issues that will need to be corrected there.

But the sacks so far could be attributed to a few factors - there has been a "coverage sack" or two in which the ball could have come out a bit quicker, a breakdown here or there by the tight end or the back, and yes, matchups along the offensive line. Carolina's lack of explosive playmaking at the receiver position could also certainly give some help here.





3. South Carolina’s had some excellent secondaries for the better part of the last decade, and coach Will Muschamp was clearly frustrated with the team’s inability to stop big passing plays in his press conference this week. Is this something that simply gets fixed with better execution or is the talent down compared to past years?

There's more depth in the secondary compared to years past, but there's been too many inconsistencies and one-on-one battles lost. To be clear, the talent particularly at safety is not what Will Muschamp had at Florida. Both Tennessee and Florida got the Gamecocks in some favorable matchups in one-on-one situations and exploited them. The Gamecocks have to clean up the mistakes there, tackle better as to not allow explosive plays, and get the ball off people when given the chance as there have been some lost opportunities there.

To actually answer the question, it could improve, although there are still some concerns.





4. Are there any key injuries or absences, or players returning from such this week?

South Carolina's original projected starting right tackle did not play the first two weeks - Jaylen Nichols - for unknown reasons, although Muschamp has said he could be back in the mix.

DIME linebacker Jahmar Brown has been missed the past two weeks and has been day to day but could return against Vanderbilt.

True freshman Alex Huntley, who could have been in line for some spot duty at defensive tackle, missed the first two weeks as well as is working his way back.





5. After a 4-8 season last year against a brutal schedule, combined with an 0-2 start with losses to Top 25 teams Tennessee and Florida, is Muschamp’s seat getting warm?

Here's how I personally view what's going on in Columbia in terms of program perception: The beginning to this year is sort of one long continuation of the end of the 2018 season. That year ended with a devastating shutout lost in Charlotte against Virginia in the Belk Bowl. Fans were understandably hot after the performance.

It was followed at the outset of the 2019 campaign by a loss in the same stadium to UNC, coached by Mack Brown and a team that had won two games the previous year. The team upset Georgia, but then fell off a cliff in the back half of the season and went 4-8.

The coronavirus-induced shift of the 2020 schedule to a conference-only slate meant South Carolina did not have the opportunity to open with the likes of Coastal Carolina and East Carolina, and also didn't have Missouri or Kentucky to open conference play. Instead, it was two difficult opponents in Tennessee and Florida, and the team dropped both of those games in close but disappointing fashion. Fans in Columbia just want wins, and that's needed.

Especially these days in college football, that type of run will have people clamoring for change. Yet it's a complex issue because of finances, the fact that USC's administration just gave Muschamp an opportunity to bring in Mike Bobo to right the ship, etc. Are you really going to pull the plug on that after the first "new year"? It seems more doubtful.

There is no doubt, though, that South Carolina needs to begin winning some games.