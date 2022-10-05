1. It’s Year 2 for Clark Lea, and from the outside, the Commodores look to be improved. How much better is Vanderbilt right now than it was at the end of the Derek Mason era?

Through five games, the answer seems to be this: Good enough to beat bad teams, but not good enough to compete with good teams (witness a 52-point loss to Alabama and a 20-point loss to Wake Forest).

That doesn't sound like much, but consider how the 'Dores performed in Mason's last two seasons. Mason' lost 34-10 in 2019 to a UNLV team that otherwise won three games and fired its coach after the season. This year, the Commodores waxed Hawaii by a 63-10 count and even won 38-24 at Northern Illinois.

The biggest difference is offense; the Commodores are averaging 34.2 points per game, compared to Mason's last last two teams, which averaged 16.5 and 14.8 points each. Obviously those teams played tougher schedules (the last came against an SEC-only schedule) but still, there's little debating this team is better.





2. Both AJ Swann and Mike Wright have played a lot at quarterback for Vanderbilt? How do you see that time being divided against Ole Miss on Saturday?

Swann's their quarterback now, and certainly of the future. Wright played well through the first two games, but has a disastrous performance against Wake Forest that, compounded with a poor sideline reaction, opened the door for Swann, who further propped it open with a four-touchdown, no-interception game against NIU in his first start.

Lea spoke Tuesday about giving Wright some time in special packages, but didn't specify when they'd come or what they'd be. Given Wrigth's throwing difficulties and his 10.8-second speed in the 100-meter dash, it's not hard to guess those would likely be in running or short-yardage situations.





3. We at RebelGrove.com have been known to develop a man-crush or two on Vanderbilt running backs. How’s our guy Ray Davis doing so far this year and how do you see the running game going against an Ole Miss defense that has been pretty solid in that department?

Davis is a quality back; like Webb, he's not an elite speedster but can occasionally break a run, and doesn't shy away from contact. He's a good pass protector and unlike Webb, a good receiver out of the backfield.

On a personal note, Davis, in my limited dealings with him, seems to be exceptionally likable. He's got a phenomenal backstory, which includes working his way through the incarceration of his parents and eventually homelessness into athletic stardom and eventually, athletic scholarships to Temple and Vanderbilt.





4. Just glancing at the stats, it looks like Vanderbilt’s defense is sort of susceptible through the air. Would you say that’s accurate? If not, give me a breakdown of the Commodores’ defense, please.

Yeah, that's very accurate; the Commodores haven't defended the pass well--at all--from about the second quarter of the Elon game on. The hard truth is the 'Dores use don't quite have SEC-level speed on the back end or a pass rush to force quarterbacks into poor throws. Bryce Young threw for 316 yards in the first half alone against Vanderbilt, which tells the story.

That said, Vandy gets defensive back Jaylen Mahoney back this week. Mahoney, who's the team's nickel, missed the Alabama game with injury and is probably the 'Dores best defensive back.





5. Vanderbilt was very competitive against a good Ole Miss team last November. The Commodores are rested after an open date, but they just played Alabama. What’s the mood around the program and what is the health situation as Ole Miss heads to town?

Lea seemed to indicate the mood was fine after Tuesday's press conference, but time will tell if Vanderbilt lost confidence after a 55-3 loss at Alabama two weeks ago.

As for health, Vandy's probably in the best shape it has been all season. Davis has had to carry too much load this year with Rocko Griffin and Patrick Smith being out almost the entire time; both are back now. Center Julian Hernandez and guard Xavier Castillo are starters who've rarely been healthy at the same time; both seem to be available this week. Starting wide receiver Quincy Skinner can help when healthy and available, which hasn't been the case until now since the opener.

On defense, Mahoney is back, defensive line rotation piece Myles Cecil is back after missing the the Alabama game and reserve defensive end Brayden Bapst is back after not having played all season. About all Vandy lacks is defensive lineman Daevion Davis, who's probably the team's best at his position; Davis still isn't back after offseason injury and still may not be for a while.

