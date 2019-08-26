News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-26 11:51:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Answering five key questions about Vanderbilt

Uglgu0y0w4qpr66gtyny
Vandy has a superstar in running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn. (Brent Carden, VandySports)
Chris Lee • VandySports
@chrislee70
Publisher
Founder and publisher at VandySports.com since 2003.

VandySports.com publisher Chris Lee answers five key questions about the Commodores, as asked by UGASports.com's Anthony Dasher.What was Job 1 for coach Mason for fall camp and was that mission acc...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}