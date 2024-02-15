RJ Austin has moved to the outfield, and is set to lead an experienced Vanderbilt group there heading into the 2024 season.

SEC tournament MVP RJ Austin has moved to center field. (Saul Young)

Overview

Vanderbilt's outfield group may not be set, but it's certainly full of options. The move of Austin to the outfield (where he'll probably man center) gives the Commodores some speed and athleticism in the outfield. Veterans Jack Bulger (covered in the catching section) and Troy LaNeve could man the corners, but they'll be challenged by veteran reserves Calvin Hewett, Mathew Polk and JD Rogers. As for newcomers, Braden Holcomb (previewed with the infielders) and transfer Jacob Humphrey could also have roles of significance.

RJ Austin (sophomore, R/R, 5-11, 193)

Austin, the MVP of last year's Southeastern Conference tournament, hit .257/.351/.390 in a successful freshman season, where he mostly manned second base. This came a year after the Commodores scored some luck by getting Austin (ranked 59th in his class by Perfect Game) through the draft. Now, Austin will likely be tasked with replacing a superstar in Enrique Bradfield in center. While Austin doesn't have Bradfield's speed, he's athletic and he's a leader, and was described by a source as "the guy that makes this team go." Look for him to have a big year and probably hit leadoff; there's also a chance he could return to second base.

Troy LaNeve (fifth-year senior, L/R, 6-0, 205)

LaNeve has drawn spot starts over each of his last three seasons, hitting .255/.324/.500 with 11 home runs across 180 plate appearances. The highlights have been an SEC player of the week selection in 2021, a three-run homer to key a comeback against Arkansas last May and another three-run bomb in Vanderbilt's SEC tournament championship win over Texas A&M. The biggest trouble with LaNeve has been that he's been hurt major portions of the last two seasons. Additionally, LaNeve isn't one of the Commodores' more mobile outfielders, however, he's made just one error in 80 games. But he's gotten better defensively and has the most power of anyone on the team, so, he's probably going to hit third or fourth on opening day and either man left or the DH spot.

Calvin Hewett (senior, R/L, 6-3, 218)

Hewett is a left-handed thrower who bats right and is an anomaly in other ways. He gets on base frequently (a career .301/.404/.434 batter) despite the fact he doesn't walk much (6%) and strikes out 20% of the time. He's put together like a linebacker and runs well (16 steals in 17 attempts) and good enough that he could see time in center, and yet he's never been considered much of a prospect (Perfect Game ranked him outside its top 500 as a high school senior, and he's never been drafted.) Hewett has provided enough value to lock down a starting role for part of 2022, when he posted his best offensive numbers (.329/.437/.494), which perhaps were helped by a career-best 8% walk rate. That rate dipped to 3% last year and so did his numbers (.243/.329/.324). Hewett is a nice player to have around given his on-base skills and his ability to play left or center. He'll have a role on a team that has many moving parts.



Jacob Humphrey (junior, R/R, 5-10, 179)

Humphrey transfers from UMass-Lowell, where he hit .336/.436/.476 in two seasons while swiping 79 bases in 85 attempts over 512 plate appearances. He swatted nine of his 11 career homers last season, though he's more of a line-drive hitter. The Commodores hope to use his speed frequently, and Humphrey has learned to bunt more since his arrival. That speed also serves him well in the outfield, where he could play center or right. He could start at the latter spot on opening weekend, or could be used as a late-inning defensive replacement.



Matthew Polk (junior, R/R, 5-11, 192)

Polk has hit .274/.353/.427 over two years at Vanderbilt. He put the bat on the ball a little more last year as his strikeout rate went from 26% to 22%, however, he walked even less (5% to 3% than he had the year before). Polk has shown the ability to make hard contact (eight doubles, a triple and four homers in 150 ABs last season) but has never been consistent enough to win a full-time role over a whole season. He'll probably start the year as a backup but he's swung the bat well recently in practice as the season approaches.

The rest

In a less-crowded outfield, JD Rogers would probably see more time; he's gotten just six at-bats over 11 career games, all coming last year. He's won Vanderbilt's "Omaha Challenge," which is an all-around athletic competition, all three years on campus. ... Sophomore Devan Kodali has a chance to see time as does Colin Barczi, the No. 123 player in the class according to Prep Baseball Report. .. Cooper Holbrook didn't play last year but added strength in the weight room this offseason.