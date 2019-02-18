NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Following an impressive showing on opening weekend, including a pair of matchups against top-25 opponents, Vanderbilt second baseman Austin Martin has been named SEC Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

The Jacksonville, Florida, product scored nine runs and reached base in 12 of his 16 appearances on the weekend, including 10 of his first 11. Martin finished a home run shy of the cycle during Vanderbilt’s 15-9 win against Virginia, and he scored four runs during each of the Commodores’ wins vs. Virginia and No. 25 Cal State Fullerton.

He led all SEC players with a .750 on-base percentage (min. 10 at-bats) and nine runs on opening weekend.

The Commodores return to Hawkins Field for the home opener on Wednesday against Evansville. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on the SEC Network Plus. Fans can also listen to the game via the VUCommodores app and locally on WNSR 560 AM/95.9 FM.



