When choosing a school, Ava Black wanted to feel like she was at home. The young guard found that in Nashville when she decided to visit Vanderbilt. "I chose Vanderbilt because right from the beginning it felt like a family," Black commented. "The coaches and players were welcoming and basketball-wise, they told me how they would better my skills and help me." But for the rising senior in high school, there was more to Vanderbilt than the family feeling. Black was able to bond with Shea Ralph over unfortunate circumstances; a torn ACL. At the end of Black's sophomore AAU season, she had suffered the injury that took her out of basketball for a year. During her recovery, this is when the Tabor Academy standout formed her connection with Ralph.

Ava Black on her official visit with Vanderbilt. (Vanderbilt athletics)

Advertisement

"Shea was the best because I also tore my knee," Black stated. "I tore mine going into my junior year and she had done the same so many times, so having someone that knows what it's like and still has full faith in you to come back even better and is still 100% committed to you, it felt so good to know that they were there in my corner and didn't have any doubt about me and my abilities." The confidence that Ralph and company had instilled in Black drove her to make it official, but there was never a doubt in mind. "When I got to the campus and talked to the coaches, it just felt different than anywhere else," the guard mentioned. "No other school had given me the same feeling that Vanderbilt did. I always knew in the back of my head that it was Vanderbilt." That feeling ran so deep that even when visiting other schools, her mind raced back to what she felt like when she was in Nashville. "Every other school I went to, I would compare it to the feeling I got from Vanderbilt, but nothing ever really matched that."

Ava Black on her official visit with Vanderbilt. (Vanderbilt athletics)