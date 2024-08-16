Ava Black shares why she chose Vanderbilt, her connection to Shea Ralph
When choosing a school, Ava Black wanted to feel like she was at home. The young guard found that in Nashville when she decided to visit Vanderbilt.
"I chose Vanderbilt because right from the beginning it felt like a family," Black commented. "The coaches and players were welcoming and basketball-wise, they told me how they would better my skills and help me."
But for the rising senior in high school, there was more to Vanderbilt than the family feeling. Black was able to bond with Shea Ralph over unfortunate circumstances; a torn ACL.
At the end of Black's sophomore AAU season, she had suffered the injury that took her out of basketball for a year.
During her recovery, this is when the Tabor Academy standout formed her connection with Ralph.
"Shea was the best because I also tore my knee," Black stated. "I tore mine going into my junior year and she had done the same so many times, so having someone that knows what it's like and still has full faith in you to come back even better and is still 100% committed to you, it felt so good to know that they were there in my corner and didn't have any doubt about me and my abilities."
The confidence that Ralph and company had instilled in Black drove her to make it official, but there was never a doubt in mind.
"When I got to the campus and talked to the coaches, it just felt different than anywhere else," the guard mentioned. "No other school had given me the same feeling that Vanderbilt did. I always knew in the back of my head that it was Vanderbilt."
That feeling ran so deep that even when visiting other schools, her mind raced back to what she felt like when she was in Nashville.
"Every other school I went to, I would compare it to the feeling I got from Vanderbilt, but nothing ever really matched that."
Though the rising senior is buzzing with excitement, Black still has to prepare for her last year of high school. With the school year approaching, the Vanderbilt commit already has some goals in mind.
"I have a few goals, but definitely to win Gatorade Player of the Year in Massachusetts and to win a title in the Nepsac League. I also just want to prove that I'm back and better than I was before my injury."
Black looks to bounce back after missing her junior year with the injury where she was supported by Ralph among many others.
"I just got cleared a few weeks ago and I feel back and better than ever. I talked to Coach Tom and Coach Shea the other day, and they were proud of me—not only for being back and healthy but also because they can see how happy I am, which shows what great people they are."
Even though it's a season away until the guard will wear a Vanderbilt jersey, Black plans to visit Memorial Gymnasium to catch her future team in action.