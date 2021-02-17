NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Fresh off a dominant road win at Mississippi State, it appeared that Vanderbilt would come into Wednesday looking to keep the momentum going and string together back-to-back victories.

That most certainly wasn’t the case, actually being quite the opposite.

Behind a lackluster first-half performance, the Commodores dug themselves into a quick 10-0 hole, trailed 42-30 at halftime and never held a single lead in a 82-78 loss to a mediocre Kentucky team at Memorial Gymnasium.

Vandy – now 6-11 overall and 2-9 in the SEC – shot just 40% from the field, made only 4 of 23 3-pointers, missed six key free throws and committed 14 turnovers, while allowing UK to shoot 41% and score 20 points off turnovers.

Dylan Disu put the ‘Dores on his back and finished with a career-high 29 points and 16 rebounds. Scotty Pippen Jr. was held scoreless in the first half, which drastically hurt Vanderbilt, but scored 21 in the second. He also committed five turnovers.

The Wildcats (7-13, 6-7) were led by 18 points from Davion Mintz and had five total players in double figures.

VU is scheduled to return to action Saturday on the road at No. 8 ranked Alabama. Tipoff is slated for Noon on the SEC Network from Tuscaloosa.

Vanderbilt got off to a rough start, quickly digging itself into a 10-0 hole as Kentucky started hot and knocked down 3-pointers from both B.J. Boston and Mintz. Disu finally got the Commodores on the board with a three-point play, but the Wildcats were still up 10 at 15-5 at the 13:55 mark after Boston scored five straight points.

UK continued to execute, using back-to-back baskets from Isaiah Jackson and Jacob Toppin to make it 21-8, and another score by Jackson had Vanderbilt down 25-8 at the 10:15 mark.

The Commodores finally found a spark, putting together a 6-0 run – started by a Disu layup – to cut their deficit to 25-14 with 6:18 remaining in the half, but Jackson threw down a dunk to cap the surge and put Kentucky back up 12 at 27-15.

Devin Askew’s triple gave the ‘Cats a 30-17 lead before Disu scored four straight to bring the ‘Dores within 30-21 with 3:19 left, but UK ultimately took a 42-30 advantage into the locker room at the break.

Vanderbilt got off to a much, much better start in the second half – scoring the first six points, with four of those coming from Clevon Brown, to get within 42-36 just 1:40 in. Brown continued to attack and scored twice more to make it just a 44-40 ballgame at the 16:09 mark.

D.J. Harvey’s 3 cut Kentucky’s lead to just 44-43, and Pippen’s jumper kept the ‘Dores down just one at the 14:29 mark. Another bucket by Pippen had Vanderbilt down 51-49, but Olivier Sarr scored to make it a four-point Wildcats’ advantage with 11:39 remaining.

UK took a 58-51 lead following baskets from Toppin and Keion Brooks, and it was up 64-57 with 4:39 left.

Vanderbilt got within 71-68 with 2:08 to go and 74-73 with 53 seconds on the clock, but could never get in front.

NOTES:

– Vanderbilt started Scotty Pippen Jr., Max Evans, Jordan Wright, Dylan Disu and Clevon Brown for the third straight game.

– Vanderbilt had every eligible player available except for Tyrin Lawrence, who’s out for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

– The game was played with only family members of coaches and players and a select number of Vanderbilt students in attendance at Memorial Gymnasium due to COVID-19 related restrictions.