Vanderbilt rapped out 16 hits and its bullpen threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings in the Commodores’ 11-3 win over Southeast Missouri State at Hawkins Field on Tuesday evening.

Freshman Ethan Smith hurled 2 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out four to get his first collegiate win. He and Zach King, Tyler Brown and A.J. Franklin combined to strike out 16 Redhawks.

Right fielder J.J. Bleday and shortstop Austin Martin added home runs. Bleday had three hits, scored three times and drove in two, and left fielder Cooper Davis added four hits, two RBIs and a run.

The Commodores have won four in a row, and improved to 6-1.

VU clung to a 5-3 lead heading into the seventh. Justyn-Henry Malloy smoked a line drive at left fielder Andrew Keck that got by him for an error, allowing Jayson Gonzalez to score.

Vandy’s Brown pitched 1 2/2 scoreless innings late, holding SEMO in check as VU added five unearned runs in the ninth.