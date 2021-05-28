Bats go cold as Vanderbilt exits Hoover

HOOVER, Ala.--Ole Miss's Tyler Myers and Brandon Johnson combined on a six-hitter, as Vanderbilt was eliminated from the Southeastern Conference baseball tournament by a 4-1 score at the Hoover Met on Friday.

Vanderbilt (40-15) out-hit Ole Miss, 6-4, and had just one fewer runner (eight) than the Rebels.

But timing was everything. The Rebels strung together four consecutive runners to start the second and cashed in with two runs, which wound up being the difference.

For good measure, Ole Miss's Kevin Graham homered off Nick Maldonado in the eighth for the Rebels (41-18).

Jack Leiter (8-3) took the loss for Vandy, tossing 6 1/3 innings of three-run ball.

The recipe for Myers' success was simple: Throw strikes and let the defense do the work on a day in which the ball wasn't carrying at the spacious Hoover Met. He walked one batter, hit none, struck out six and got 11 fly ball outs.

"He just located his off speed (pitches) well," Vandy shortstop Tate Kolwyck said. " He had a plan and he executed it."

Myers was particularly effective with a breaking pitch that sat at 82-84. His fastball sat between 90-92.

"We didn’t hit," Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin added. "We crashed the first inning, we chased some balls that were well off the plate, we got a little bit anxious. In the eighth inning we just hit the ball right at someone. … You’ve got to give some credit to Myers.

Two came from Enrique Bradfield Jr. and Isaiah Thomas to start the game. But in what typified the day, Dominic Keegan and Spencer Jones both struck out swinging on 83-mile-an-hour breaking pitches and C.J. Rodriguez popped to third.

It finally fell apart for Myers in the eighth, when he gave up a leadoff double to Javier Vaz and then issued his lone walk to Bradfield on his 94th and final pitch.

But even though Isaiah Thomas greeted Johnson with a hard single, that inning also didn't end well. With no outs, Vanderbilt played station to station in that spot and it simply loaded the bases.

Then, Keegan grounded into a tailor-made 6-4-3 double play (which scored Vaz) and before C.J. Rodriguez grounded to third to end that inning after a harmless walk to Jack Bulger.

The Commodores return to Nashville to await their NCAA tournament seeding, which will be announced Monday.

Corbin was asked about his confidence level after the 'Dores have lost three of their final four games, including a 1-2 mark in Hoover.

"It's good," he replied. "You gotta get by this game first. Any time there’s an ending point in the tournament you’re not feeling your best.: