On Tuesday, he decided that Vanderbilt was the right place for him and gave his verbal pledge to the coaching staff.

Radford (Va.) offensive lineman Ben Cox showed up at Vanderbilt last week for their second Elite Camp of the summer and when it was all said and done, he walked away with an offer from the Commodores.

IN HIS WORDS:

"It's exciting. I'm glad. It's the perfect fit for me. Vanderbilt is an amazing school and I want to get an amazing education and I get exactly. I wanted to play big-time football and Vanderbilt checked both of those boxes for me and it's exactly what I wanted in a school."

"I saw they got a kid committed a few days ago, so I called Coach (Cameron) Norcross and asked how many spots were left because I knew at that point I wanted to go to Vanderbilt. He said there is just one more spot and I told him that I wanted that spot and I wanted to play for him. He was really excited and fired up about it."

"The next day I talked to Coach Mason, the head coach, I really like him and he really knows what he's doing and I'm excited to play for him."

"He (Norcross) just said he likes the way I play the game and he liked how I finished every rep and competed while I was out there. I definitely like the way Coach Norcross coaches his players."

Entering last week, the 6-foot-6, 280-pound prospect had over 20 offers from MAC, C-USA, Sun Belt, and AAC programs. However, his recruiting process picked up last week with offers from Illinois, Vanderbilt, and Kansas.

Cox said he is shutting his recruiting process down and is fully committed to the Commodores.