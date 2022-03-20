Bombs help Vandy past Missouri for series sweep
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Vanderbilt got home runs from Dominic Keegan, Spencer Jones, Tate Kolwyck and Carter Young, as the Commodores swept their series with Missouri with a 7-4 win over the Tigers at Ha...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news