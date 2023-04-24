Lawrence averaged 13.1 points per game on 50.2% shooting from the field in 2022-23 and was slated to be the Commodores' best player in 2023-24 had he returned.

The 6-foot-4 guard's portal entry has changed Vanderbilt's need for complementary pieces to fill out the rotation into a need for a new best player. Getting that out of the transfer portal feels tremendously difficult when considering the timing of this as well as the restrictions that Vanderbilt has when recruiting the portal.



Vanderbilt isn't everyone else, it can't just build its entire roster year to year through the portal. It has to use a model of development. Jerry Stackhouse has always wanted to get high schoolers, develop them and build his roster around them.

Lawrence was an example of that, his departure brings up arguments as to how challenging that model can be to use in this era of college basketball. How do you keep guys around with the prevalence of NIL money and the portal? Is that even a realistic thought?

The Monticello, Georgia, native was someone who Stackhouse believed in, had a strong relationship with and developed at a high level.

Lawrence averaged just 2.9 points per game in 2020-21, 3.8 in 2021-22 and jumped to 13.1 in 2022-23. It felt like there was another level there for Lawrence, as well. One that could've landed him on an All-SEC team.

Vanderbilt's second leading scorer in 2022-23 would've been THE GUY had he opted to return, and he would have been a part of one of the best backcourt duos in the SEC alongside Ezra Manjon.

Stackhouse and his staff now have three open scholarships to work with, those will have to get them a starting big man and a guard who can be a go-to scorer. If there aren't difference makers at those spots when all is said and done, you can probably kiss the NCAA Tournament goodbye.

That would make it five-straight seasons under Stackhouse in which Vanderbilt failed to reach the tournament, it would also put Vanderbilt a step back in a situation where it needed to take another step forward.

Lawrence's departure feels season altering. It also feels like it brings up questions as to how possible it is to build things the way they're traditionally built in this sport, not only for Vanderbilt but for everyone.

Ultimately, Stackhouse's ability to adapt to the times and the challenges that Vanderbilt has will determine where this program goes. That ability will be tested as much as it ever has over the next few months as the fourth-year coach tries to build out his roster without Lawrence.