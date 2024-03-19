As Vanderbilt enters its first NCAA Tournament since 2013-2014, it will face off against Colombia in a win-or-go-home play-in game. The two 12-seeds will play in Blacksburg, Virginia, on Wednesday night, with the winner getting to face the fifth-seed Baylor Bears. The Commodores and Lions have only played twice all time, with Vanderbilt winning both of those matchups. The most recent time meeting was last season, where Vanderbilt won, 74-63.

Bella LaChance in last year's game at Columbia. (Mike McLaughlin)

What Columbia's offense looks like This is an offense that is driven by guards. Columbia's three scorers who average double figures are all guards who are shorter than six-foot. The Lions are led by senior guard Abbey Hsu, who averages 20.6 points per game by shooting 39.8% behind the 3-point line, and contributes 6.1 rebounds. Columbia's other two scorers who average more than 10 points are junior guard Cecelia Collins, who pours in 13.7 points per game, along with another junior guard, Kitty Henderson, who adds 11.8 points. It is an efficient offense that shoots at 45.4% as a team. The Lions are scoring at 53.5% from 2-point range and 32.8% from behind the arc. They are averaging 76 points per game.

What Columbia's defense looks like Columbia is the type of team that makes up for its lack of defensive intensity with efficient offense. On paper, nothing jumps out that should make Vanderbilt's offense worry. Columbia averages just 7.4 steals per game as a unit, which is 188th in Division 1. By no means is this defense elite at shot blocking. The Lions average just 2.3 blocks per game as a team, which is 274th in Division 1. Often times, Vanderbilt is the undersized team, especially in the SEC. In this matchup, the Commodores have a leg up. Columbia does not have a player on its roster taller than 6-foot-1. This is helpful to Vanderbilt which has had difficulties with taller centers.

Unsuccessful against the SEC Columbia faced two SEC teams in nonconference play. It played Florida and Georgia in a tournament in the Bahamas. The Lions fell to both SEC teams. The contest against Georgia was not even close, with the Bulldogs winning by 17 points. The game against Florida was much closer. The Gators only topped the Lions by two points. Vanderbilt went 3-1 against Florida and Georgia this season, with the only loss coming to Florida in the SEC Tournament by three points.