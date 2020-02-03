News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-03 21:21:22 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Bruce Thornton loves Vanderbilt's accountability

Bruce Thornton visited Vanderbilt over the weekend
Bruce Thornton visited Vanderbilt over the weekend (https://twitter.com)
David Sisk • VandySports
Staff Writer

As the Jerry Stackhouse regime looks to build relationships with some of the top young talent in the country, the Vanderbilt program hosted an important unofficial visitor over the weekend. Bruce T...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}