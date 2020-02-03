Bruce Thornton loves Vanderbilt's accountability
As the Jerry Stackhouse regime looks to build relationships with some of the top young talent in the country, the Vanderbilt program hosted an important unofficial visitor over the weekend. Bruce T...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news